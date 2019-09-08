One dead after early Sunday shooting in Murfreesboro

A man is dead, and police are looking for the suspect, after responding to shooting in Murfreesboro early Sunday (9/8/2019) morning.
Paramedics from the Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services rushed a male victim to the ER at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Detectives are currently trying to determine his identity.
Officers were initially dispatched to the 2400 block of Halls Hill Pike around 1:11 a.m. Sunday to assist Rutherford County Sheriff’s deputies with a shots fired call and to help disperse a large crowd.
It was determined the shooting victim was located within the city limits, so Murfreesboro Police took over the crime scene.
Detectives interviewed several possible witnesses, but at this time, no suspect information is available.
Investigators urge anyone else who may have been in the area at the time of the shooting and saw what occurred or could help identify the shooter to call Det. James Abbott at (629) 201- 5523 or call Crime Stoppers at (615) 893-STOP (7867).
The incident is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division.
Thanks to WGNS Radio for help with this story.