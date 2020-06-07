One dead after apparent domestic altercation in Grundy County

According to a report from the Grundy County Herald, one man is dead after being shot in what authorities believe was a domestic violence situation.
Deputies responded to a residence in Altamont at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday to find Stone Nolan, age 24, with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.
Sheriff Clint Shrum said that preliminary findings lead the sheriff’s department to believe the shooting was in self defense. He added that the victim had been arrested before for domestic assault.
The body has been sent for an autopsy.
