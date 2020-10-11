One dead, 16-year old charged with murder in Tullahoma

One person has died as the result of being shot on East Moore Street in Tullahoma. A 16-year old has been charged with murder.
According to Tullahoma Public Information Officer Winston Brooks dead is 21-yaer old Brandon McGee, of Tullahoma.
The shooting was allegedly the result of an argument between McGee and the shooter.
The shooter’s name has not been released. He has been charged with first degree murder.
The shooting took place at the Dossett Apartments at approximately 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Enter to win $150 Yeti Carryall Bag!
Local realtor Charlie Gonzales is giving away a Yeti Carryall Bag worth $150! Free to enter to win and it just takes a few seconds! Enter now!