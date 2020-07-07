One Day of Hope to return this fall; changes likely due to pandemic

The annual One Day of Hope of Coffee County will continue this year and is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, because of the pandemic, the process will change considerably, according to organizers.
In order to protect guests and volunteers, this year’s One Day of Hope will be a drive-through process. A coordinated group of volunteers will load vehicles as they pass through the Coffee County Fairgrounds.
“While some services we traditionally provide will not be practical, we still plan on a high level of assistance and a planned effort for follow-up and contact points for additional services after the event,” said Ray Marcrom.
A few changes to the event include the following:
*Collection items will be simplified – hygiene items, children’s coats and new socks. No other clothing will be collected this year.
*Requests for work clothing, adult coats and work shoes will be taken from guests and fulfilled after the event as funds allow.
*All volunteers will wear masks and follow best practices.
*There will be more information available as the event draws more near.
The One Day of Hope annually provides meals, clothing, health screening, job placement and other services to those in need of assistance.
Last year, approximately 2,750 guests were served, 451 medical services were provided, 132 dental patients were seen, 3,200 meals were distributed, 2,250 bags of groceries plus fresh produce, 295 Bibles were distributed, 4,000 children’s books were distributed, 85 people received job counseling, 126 people received hair cuts and 131 family photos were taken.