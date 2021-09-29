Old Timers Day set for Friday, Saturday

Two days full of fun are ahead in Manchester as the annual Manchester Old Timers Day is set for Friday and Saturday.
Events begin with free Bingo from 7-9 p.m. Friday night. On Saturday, events run all day beginning with opening ceremonies at 9 a.m. and a ceremony to celebrate 150 years of the Coffee County Courthouse on the downtown square.
The parade will begin at 10 a.m. and make its way from the intersection of Highways 41/55 to the downtown square. Following the parade will be entertainment all day, including music from Macy Tabor, the Dixie Dancer Cloggers, Travis Clower, a show from Duck River Dance, East of Nowhere and Beech Grove Bob. There will be a petting zoo and a digital scavenger hunt. Vendor spots are full.