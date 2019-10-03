Old Timer’s Day is Saturday

The annual Manchester Old Timer’s Day parade is Saturday at 10 a.m. But the festivities begin Friday night with a 7 p.m. performance by Beech Grove Bob on the downtown square.
Saturday starts with 9 a.m. prayer and National Anthem, the “Small Town Hoedown, Big Town Fun” themed parade will begin at 10 a.m. it will run from the intersection of Highways 55 and 41, down Highway 41 north and turn onto the downtown square via Spring Street.
Other entertainment is slated through the day – Macy Tabor with Second Fret will play at 11 a.m. Amanda Wood at noon, The Rhythm Express Cloggers at 1 p.m. Duck River Dance at 2 p.m., Grace Baptist Church at 3 p.m., East of Nowhere at 4 p.m. and By Grace at 5 p.m.
There will also be plenty of free games and activities – free petting zoo, free train rides, a free digital scavenger hunt and a free ice cream eating contest, just a few of the activities on tap. There will also be craft vendors on hand.