Old Timers Day festivities are Friday, Saturday

The annual Old Timers Day festivities are set for Friday and Saturday. Friday night, Oct. 2, there will be a free Bingo Night from 7-9 p.m. on the square in downtown Manchester.
On Saturday, there will be events all day. The annual parade will be at 10 a.m., going from the intersection of US Highway 41 and State Route 55 to the Manchester downtown square. There will also be entertainment – including Macy Tabor at 11 a.m., the Dixie Dancer Cloggers at noon, Travis Clower at 12:30, Duck River Dance at 1:30, East of Nowhere at 2 p.m. and Beech Grove Bob at 3 p.m.
There will also be vendors, games and other fun entertainment, including a free digital scavenger hunt.