The Tennessee Historical Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, has announced 32 Federal Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) grants totaling over $750,000 awarded for various historic preservation and archaeological projects throughout the state. The grants are awarded annually for projects that support the preservation of historic and archaeological resources. “This program is one of the main ways in which our office helps protect historic places and contribute to the preservation of Tennessee’s heritage,” said Patrick McIntyre, Executive Director and State Historic Preservation Officer.
The federally funded matching grants provide 60% of project funds from the HPF and 40% of project funds come from the grantee.
In Coffee County, the Tennessee Division of Archaeology received $9,300 to fund an archaeological survey of Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park.
In Grundy County, the City of Coalmont will receive $9,000 to fund the restoration of the National Register-listed Coalmont Bank Building.
Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park Awarded Grant
The Tennessee Historical Commission, the State Historic Preservation Office, has announced 32 Federal Historic Preservation Fund (HPF) grants totaling over $750,000 awarded for various historic preservation and archaeological projects throughout the state. The grants are awarded annually for projects that support the preservation of historic and archaeological resources. “This program is one of the main ways in which our office helps protect historic places and contribute to the preservation of Tennessee’s heritage,” said Patrick McIntyre, Executive Director and State Historic Preservation Officer.