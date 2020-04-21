Old Stone Fort, other state parks opening Friday

**Most Tennessee State Parks will open for day-use visitation between 7am and sunset starting April 24, 2020. The public will have access to most trails, boat ramps, marinas, golf courses and other outdoor recreation opportunities. Park facilities and overnight accommodations will remain closed, as will playgrounds and other social gathering places.
The following parks will remain temporarily closed after April 24, 2020:
Burgess Falls State Park
Cummins Falls State Park
Seven Islands State Birding Park
Lamar Alexander Rocky Fork State Park
Additional parks or areas of parks could be closed when the capacity is reached.
TIPS FOR DAY-USE VISITORS
This day-use opening will allow local visitors the chance to enjoy hiking, cycling and other outdoor recreation. We have implemented policies designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and we will monitor all aspects of the issue to ensure continued safety. We urge the public to help us keep our state parks open by doing their part to stay apart, by maintaining proper social distancing and personal hygiene. Here are a few tips and instructions for day-use visitors:
*Don’t visit if you’re sick or were recently exposed to someone with COVID-19.
*Practice social distancing.
*Maintain at least six feet of separation between you and other visitors.
*Don’t travel long distances to visit state parks.
*Look for parks that are a short drive from your house.
Don’t visit crowded areas.
If parks are full, consider coming back at a different time. Consider coming earlier in the day to allow for plenty of time if an area is full and you need to adjust your plans. Tennessee State Parks may limit access to certain parks or areas if capacity is reached.
Only park in designated areas.
Please do not park along the shoulders of roads. If a parking area is full, please adjust your plans and find another area to visit.
Follow all park rules and regulations.
You can find our rules and regulations here.
We especially ask that you stay on trail and not enter areas that are closed or restricted.
Plan ahead.
Understand if a park or area of the park you plan to visit is open or closed. Specific details on which parks will reopen will be available on the COVID-19 Closures page later this week.
Bring everything you will need to have a safe and enjoyable day in the park. Here are a few specific points for planning:
Closed buildings. Remember that many buildings will still be closed during your visit. It’s important to bring your own snacks, water and hand sanitizer.
Restrooms. Some restrooms may be open, but many will remain closed. Even if restrooms are open, we ask that you help us keep them clean and practice appropriate personal hygiene in accordance with the CDC’s recommendations.
Masks. We recommend that you bring a mask and wear it when around other people.
Pack out your trash.
When it’s time to leave, please clean up after yourselves. Carry out any trash or dispose of it in the appropriate containers.
Contact Information.
If you need to reach our staff, or need assistance from our rangers, you will find signage posted on Visitor Center doors. In the event of a life-threatening emergency, please call 911.
OVERNIGHT ACCOMMODATIONS TEMPORARILY CLOSED
All park cabins, lodges, group overnight facilities, and campgrounds are closed through April 30. At this time, upcoming reservations will be honored for arrivals beginning on May 1. Online reservations will remain available for trips with arrival dates after May 15th.