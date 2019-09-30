Old Stone Fort events set for this weekend

It’s fall festival time in Tennessee and that means the annual Knap-In at Old Stone Fort State Park is upon us – the event takes place this weekend at OSF. You can visit the park and participate in a variety of programs and for for the whole family. They will be making fry bread, selling art and other goods, floating the Duck River and digging like archaeologists. There will also be multiple discussions and atlatls related events.
For more information on the Knap-In Festival, call Old Stone Fort museum office at 931-723-5073.