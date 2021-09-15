Often-used scam tactics being used in Warren County, sheriff says

Warren County Sheriff’s Department officials are warning area residents of a phone scam making its way through the area – one that has often been used in Coffee County, as well.
Authorities have received reports of someone calling and identifying themselves as a lieutenant or captain with the Warren County Sheriff’s Department. The scammer then tells the intended victim that there is a criminal matter or that the person has missed a court date. The intended victim is then instructed to get a verification code and pay fines.
Warren County Sheriff’s Department states that it will never ask for this type of personal information over the phone or call to request fines be paid. Call 931-473-7863 with questions.
This particular scam has also popped up in Manchester before.