Officials warning parents of new social media challenge that poses fire risk

School officials at various districts around the country are warning parents about a dangerous challenge making the rounds on social media – primarily on the popular app called “TikTok.”
It is called the “penny challenge.”
The challenge calls for users to record a video of themselves sliding a penny between a partially plugged in cellphone charger and a wall outlet. Users are asked to film and post the results on TikTok.
Placing the penny across an active electrical connection creates sparks that can damage the outlet and potentially start a fire. A child performed this challenge in a school in Massachusetts, causing damage and setting off the school fire alarms. Damage has been reported in other states, as well.
Parents are urged to monitor their children’s social media use and explain the dangers of electrical outlets.