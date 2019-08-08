Officials warn of charity scams after recent shootings

Tennessee officials are warning residents about charitable donation scams following mass shootings last weekend in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio.
If you are contacted either my phone, social media or email by someone claiming to be associated with charities affiliated with assisting victims of these shootings, here are some steps you can take to ensure you are donating to a legitimate organization:
*If a group is soliciting donations over the phone or internet and you did not make the first initial contact, do not provide personal or financial information until you can do your own research about the group.
*If the charity is in Tennessee, you can check that the group is registered with the Tennessee Secretary of Stat’s office online.
*Avoid giving cash. Always ask for a receipt and ask if your contribution is tax deductible.
*Take your time – resist pressure to donate on the spot.
*These are just a few tips – more tips click here.