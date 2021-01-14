Officials warn elderly of vaccine scams

Tennessee Department of Health is warning Tennesseans to be aware of vaccine scams.
TDH is warning that if you have a grandparent or another loved one who is a senior citizen, to talk to them about not becoming a victim of the following types of scams:
-Do not pay out of pocket for a vaccine
-Do not pay to get early access to the vaccine
-Vaccines are NOT solicited door to door.
-Do not pay to put your name on a priority list
All of the above listed are ways to scam elderly citizens out of money. You are encouraged to report any such suspicious activity to local authorities.
To properly sign up to be on the waiting list for the COVID-19 vaccine in Coffee County, click here.