Officials: don’t handle, plant seeds received in the mail from other countries

Tennessee Department of Agriculture is warning Tennesseans to not plant or handle seeds they may have received in the mail without placing an order.
According to TDA, Tennessee citizens are receiving these seeds in the mail from other countries.
“Imported plant materials – including seeds – go through rigorous testing and inspection to ensure they are not carrying any plant disease or pests and do not pose any threat to our environment and health,” TDA said in a post Monday.
Tennessee Department of Agriculture said it is working with partners at USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to determine what should be done with these seeds and they expect to have more information soon.
In the meantime, they advise to not plant or handle these seeds. Seal them into two plastic sandwich bags and report them to Tennessee Department of Health by clicking here.