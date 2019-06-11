Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott is now under official investigation by the Tennessee Supreme Court’s Board of Professional Responsibility.
The Council on American-Islamic Relations provided a copy of a letter sent by the state Supreme Court’s Board of Professional Responsibility confirming its investigation of Northcott. The council filed a complaint after the anti-Islam comments.
According to screenshots of Facebook posts, Northcott wrote Islam is “evil, violent and against God’s truth”.
He was recorded on video at a religious conference, saying he didn’t believe in gay marriage and added same-sex partners wouldn’t receive protections under domestic violence laws because he didn’t recognize the marriage.
So far Northcott has not made a comment to any member of the media.
Official Investigation begins on Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott
