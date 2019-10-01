October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Here are a few numbers from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation regarding domestic violence.
*In 2018, 73,568 cases were flagged as domestic related in Tennessee alone.
*The overall number of domestic related offenses decreased by 5.8% from 2017 to 2018.
*Females were three times more likely to be victimized than males; accounting for 71.1% for all domestic violence victims, while males accounted for 28.8%.
*Juveniles made up 9.8% of reported victims in 2018.
*Domestic violence resulted in 98 murder victims in 2018
If you need help, Call the state’s Domestic Violence Helpline at 1-800-356-6767.
A link to this complete TBI report can be found by clicking here.