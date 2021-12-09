NWS: Severe storms possible Friday night, Saturday morning

Less than a week removed from the area’s last bout with severe weather and it appears another round is on the way.
According to National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, there is risk for severe weather in Middle Tennessee this weekend.
As of Thursday afternoon, NWS has Coffee County under a “slight” risk of severe weather (scale 2 of 5). The Nashville area and west are under an “enhanced” risk (scale 3 of 5). These predictions could change as weather draws closer. East of Coffee County is under a “marginal” risk (1 of 5).
According to NWS, a strong cold front will sweep through the area late Friday to bring the storms. Primary risks include damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes. Isolated large hail is also possible.
Although exact timing has not yet been released, it is possible this will be an overnight event, which is the deadliest time for severe weather. Everyone should be weather aware. If weather becomes risky, tune into Thunder Radio at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, thunder1320.com and the Manchester Go app. Now is a good time to review your family’s severe weather plan. It is advised to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.
Just this past Monday, Dec. 6, an EF-1 tornado impacted Bedford, Moore and Coffee counties. It was the first December tornado on record for Coffee County, according to NWS.
