NWS confirms tornado touched down in Grundy County

Storm survey teams with the US National Weather Service office in Nashville have determined that a tornado touched down in Grundy County on Saturday, Dec. 11.
According to NWS, this tornado touched down in Coalmont and “quickly produced 90 MPH winds” that uprooted many trees on Freemont Rd. It moved Northeast and blew out the walls of a metal building structure and downed additional trees on 20th Avenue South near Highway 108. The tornado lifted near Cullen Savage Rd. North of Barkertown Rd.
NWS estimates peak wind speeds of 90 mph, making this an EF-1 tornado, with a path length of 8.8 miles and a width of 100 yards. No injuries or deaths were reported.