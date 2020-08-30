NWS confirms tornado touch down near Viola on Friday

Severe storms rolled through middle Tennessee Friday as remnants of Hurricane Laura sped through the area.
National Weather Service confirmed Saturday that two EF-0 tornadoes touched down Friday, including one in Warren County that was west of Viola, and another in Putnam County.
This was the first ever tornado recorded in Warren County for the month of August.
Damage appeared to be minimal. NWS did post a photo of crop damage caused by the twister.
(Photo below: Damage of crops caused by Friday Twister. Photo posted by NWS).