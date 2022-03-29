NWS: Coffee County under enhanced risk for severe weather Wednesday

All of Middle Tennessee is either under a slight or enhanced risk for severe storms on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Coffee County is under an enhanced risk, which is level 3 on a scale of 1-5.
According to National Weather Service and Storm Prediction Center, the best chance for severe storms will be from early afternoon through the evening.
At this time, greatest risks are damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes. Gusty winds are expected during the day, according to NWS.
In the case of severe weather, review your safety plan at your home. Do not take shelter in mobile homes or vehicles. Seek sturdy buildings and find an interior room, away from windows, in the lowest level of that building. Have a battery powered AM/FM radio in your safe room to get weather updates in case of power outages.
.