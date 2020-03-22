Now over 500 COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

As of Sunday, March 22, there are now 505 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee – still none in Coffee County.
Franklin County has one confirmed case and Rutherford County has eight confirmed cases, according to Tennessee Department of Health. Davidson County has 167 confirmed cases.
Dr. Jay Trussler, who practices medicine in Manchester and has a clinic in Grundy County, told Thunder Radio News Sunday that he had a patient test positive at his clinic in Monteagle, and urged Thunder Radio to share with our listeners that COVID-19 is here, and to assume it is everywhere.