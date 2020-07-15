There are now 53 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, according to numbers provided by the Tennessee Department of Health Wednesday.
Since testing began in March, there have been 162 confirmed cases. Of these, 109 have recovered – leaving 53 active cases.
Meanwhile, there are 27,829 active cases across the state. This number comes from 68,441 confirmed cases since testing began, with 39,857 recoveries. There have also been 755 confirmed deaths and 3,434 hospitalizations.
Nearly 26,000 new tests were added, with now 1,097,053 total tests performed. This means of everyone testing, about 6.24 percent are testing positive.