Now 5 COVID cases in Coffee County; AEDC makes operations adjustments

There are now 3,633 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee as of 2 p.m. Sunday. This includes five cases in Coffee County, 44 total deaths, 328 hospitalizations and 295 recovered. To date, 45,300 tests have been conducted in Tennessee.
Arnold Engineeering Development Complex on Friday confirmed its first case of COVID-19. Since that announcement, AEDC announced that the base has moved to an “operational urgent” posture effective on Monday, April 6. In an operationally urgent posture, the commander will curtail some mission activities and limit access to the installation to those employees required to complete critical test missions and support functions.
No donations, no subscripions
You don’t have to pay for quality journalism in Manchester, Tenn. Thunder Radio delivers quality news to you every day, with the information you need to know to be informed. Sign up today for our daily newsletter and we will send you the news every morning to your email inbox. No cost. No junk mail.