Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Now 27 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County

There are currently 27 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Since testing began in March, there have been a total of 125 cases. Of these, 98 have recovered, which leaves about 27 active cases.

Statewide, there are approximately 20,649 active cases. There have been 640 confirmed deaths since March and 2,950 hospitalizations.

There have been 920,801 tests administered across the state, which means of everyone tested, about 5.77% are testing positive.