Now 27 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County

There are currently 27 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, according to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Since testing began in March, there have been a total of 125 cases. Of these, 98 have recovered, which leaves about 27 active cases.
Statewide, there are approximately 20,649 active cases. There have been 640 confirmed deaths since March and 2,950 hospitalizations.
There have been 920,801 tests administered across the state, which means of everyone tested, about 5.77% are testing positive.