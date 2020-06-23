Now 20 active COVID-19 cases in Coffee County; 3 deaths in Franklin Co.

There are now 20 active cases of COVID-19 in Coffee County, according to numbers provided by the Tennessee Department of Health on Tuesday. This is three fewer than the prior day and five fewer than two days ago.
Since testing began in March, there have been 99 total positive tests in Coffee County. With 79 cases classified as recovered, that leaves 20 active cases.
Statewide, there are 11,980 confirmed active cases. Since testing began in March, there have been 36,048 cases in the state, with 24,068 recoveries. There have been 561 confirmed deaths and 2,336 hospitalizations.
Meanwhile, in nearby Franklin County, there have been three deaths related to the virus. No deaths have been reported in Coffee County.
