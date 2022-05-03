Northcott to serve second term as Coffee County DA

Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott will serve a second term.
Northcott fought off challenger Felicia Walkup in the May 3, 2022 Coffee County Republican Primary. Northcott tallied 3,767 votes to 2,815 for Walkup.
Northcott does not face a challenger from the democratic ticket in the August general election – paving the way for him to serve a second 8-year term as District Attorney.
A total of 7,422 ballots were cast in the Coffee County primary, according to unofficial numbers provided by the Coffee County Election Commission Tuesday night. There are a total of 35,325 registered voters in Coffee County – making for a 21 percent turnout. All totals are unofficial until certified by the election commission.
Click here to see unofficial results from the May 3 primary.