Northcott provides clarity for travel in Coffee County during executive order

Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott provided some clarity over the weekend for citizens concerned with police enforcement of Governor Bill Lee’s executive “stay at home” order.
“You do not need a letter proving you’re an essential employee to travel in Coffee County and police won’t stop you to ask for one,” Northcott posted on social media.
Since Lee’s order issued on Thursday, many have been concerned about whether or not they need special letters from employers to travel in the county to and from jobs. Northcott’s opinion should offer clarity for those living in Coffee County.
Newest closures & changes to know about
**Beginning over the weekend, the caretakers at Rutledge Falls recreation area closed the area to public access until further notice for safety and security of the public.
**All of Tennessee’s 56 state parks, including Old Stone Fort State Park in Manchester, will be closed on April 4, and remain closed through April 14.
**Walmart will allow fewer customers in the store at one time.
The nation’s largest retailer said it will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly about 20% of the average store’s capacity.
To oversee the restriction, workers will mark a queue at a single-entry door, and direct arriving customers there, where they’ll be admitted one by one. Walmart joins Target and others in trying to limit the number of customers in the store to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
