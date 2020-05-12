NORTHCOTT: Motorist died from self-inflicted gunshot, not from Trooper fire in Saturday shooting

According to Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott, a preliminary autopsy performed on the male subject who died Saturday after exchanging gunfire with a Tennessee State Trooper indicates the subject died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Northcott told Thunder Radio News that the motorist “died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.”
Northcott requested a TBI investigation after the incident took place at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 24 in Coffee County.
According to the TBI, a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was dispatched to a crash on I-24 westbound. Upon arrival, the trooper observed a car in the median near mile marker 120. While the trooper was working the crash, the driver walked over to the car and retrieved a gun. For reasons still under investigation, the man fired the weapon, resulting in the trooper returning fire. The male subject was pronounced dead at the scene.
Northcott told Thunder Radio News the trooper fired twice, striking the vehicle with those shots but there was “no indication of them striking the motorist.”
Northcott released further information after an erroneous report from The Tullahoma News was published online Tuesday, claiming that the motorist “was fatally wounded by return fire” from the trooper. Northcott challenged The Tullahoma News on Facebook, saying the story was “irresponsible reporting.” Northcott added that “you cannot be trusted to accurately report the news,” when addressing The News report.
The TBI continues to investigate this incident, according to Northcott.
