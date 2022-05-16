North Coffee students perform at TPAC

On May 12, some North Coffee Elementary School third and fourth graders traveled to Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) in Nashville to participate in the Student Share Celebration.
This performance was the final bow for those students, who took part in this year’s Disney Musicals in Schools Program, performing Winnie the Pooh.
Students were able to get on the big stage and perform three songs from their musical. The Disney Musicals in Schools Program is a 3 year program and North Coffee will be taking part in the program for a final year in 2022-23.