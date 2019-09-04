North Coffee returns to school Thursday after water issue cancels Wednesday

Students at North Coffee Elementary School got an unexpected day off on Wednesday due to a water line break.
According to Coffee County Schools Director Dr. Charles Lawson, on Tuesday water was taken offline temporarily to install a new water line due to construction at the school. When the new line was turned on, it was pressure tested and checked as late as 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to Lawson. However, Wednesday morning the ditch near the school was full of water and it turns out the water line had blown a joint. Because of that, the school building could not be supplied with water and students were sent home. Lawson said the line was repaired on Wednesday, has been pressure tested again and school will return to normal operations on Thursday.
