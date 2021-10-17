Nominees being accepted for Coffee County Governor’s Star Award

Each year Tennessee celebrates its Volunteer State legacy by honoring the
state’s top volunteers. The Governor’s Stars Awards recognizes one person
over age 25, and one person under age 25, in each county. Howard Thompson of
Tullahoma was the Coffee County recipient for 2020-2021.
This year, G. Lamar Wilkie has been asked to serve as Coffee County
Coordinator for the program. Residents of Coffee County since 2007, he and
his wife Donna are involved in church, local civics and veterans’ groups. A
21-year Navy veteran, Wilkie is a writer with several published books. His
other passions include music, art, travel and continuing his service to the
community by helping others.
Wilkie has convened a committee of several men & women, in widely different
social circles, who will review all nominations and make the final
selection. Their recommendation will be sent to the Governor’s Stars Award
State Coordinator.
If you know someone whose stellar community service merits the Governor’s
Stars Award, a fillable PDF nomination form is available at
https://bit.ly/gvsaccpage or a paper form may be requested by contacting
Wilkie at glw@glwilkie.com or by leaving a
message at (931) 246-9258.