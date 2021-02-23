No semester exams for Coffee County High School

Due to COVID-19 related circumstances, Coffee County Central High School has announced that students in grades 9-12 (which includes Raider Academy, will not take semester exams this spring. A similar measure was in place for the fall exams.
Friday, May 21 will be a school day for all students. Students who are passing all classes will be exempt from school attendance on Monday, May 24 through Wednesday, May 26. Students who are failing one or more classes will be required to attend remediation periods on those days.