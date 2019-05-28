No Rate Increase and Rebates for ERPUD Customers

Elk River Public Utility District (ERPUD) serves more than 17,000 homes and businesses in Coffee and Franklin counties and they have some good to pass along. ERPUD has announced no rate increases for the year to come.
Rebates will also be coming to all active customers in the total amount of approximately $975,000.
For residential ERPUD customers, the base service charge falls at either $10.75 or $14 per month, depending on whether the customer uses services year-round or for heating only.
Commercial and industrial customers pay higher monthly charges.
In June, ERPUD will credit those customer service charges to all active customers. In fact, the rebate amount will effectively credit customers for four months' applicable service charges.
ERPUD will give customers credit on their bill. Industrial processing customers are most likely to notice the rebate without any such notation. Those customers, who pay a minimum $250 charge each month, will see a $1,000 drop in June.
Large commercial customers, who pay a minimum $60 charge each month, will notice a $240 drop in June.
Residential customers, who pay between $10.75 and $14 each month depending on service, will see their bills drop by $43 and $56 respectively in June.
More good news is that ERPUD’s 2020 fiscal year budget projects revenues at $20.4 million with expenditures of $19.1 million.
