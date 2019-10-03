No gun found at Cannon Co. school after scare

Cannon County Schools Officials received information on Wednesday Evening, September 25th, about a possible firearm brought to Woodland School on Wednesday, September 25th, 2019. Law Enforcement Officials investigated and have determined that NO actual gun was brought to Woodland School. However, the investigation is continuing and school policies will be adhered to and followed regarding this incident. The student has been suspended pending the investigation.
Director of Cannon County Schools, William F. Curtis stated, “Keeping OUR Students safe is Cannon County Schools top priority. We know these situations alarm parents/guardians, but we want to thank them and our students for continuing to be vigilant and for reporting any suspicious activity you see. Please talk with your children and please tell school officials (Teacher, Principal, Counselor, etc.) about these and other types of situations. Doing so is one of the best ways to assist us with maintaining a safe campus.”
WGNS Radio provided this news story for Thunder Radio.