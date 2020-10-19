No foul play in death of MPD Captain Patterson

Coffee County District Attorney General Craig Northcott said Monday that after reviewing preliminary autopsy report of Manchester Police Department Captain Chris Patterson, no foul play is suspected.
Patterson was found dead Friday, Oct. 16, just outside his truck on Blue Springs Rd. with a single gunshot wound.
Patterson, 42, was a longtime veteran of the Manchester Police Department and was serving as the Administrative Captain.
The investigation, which was led by Coffee County Sheriff’s Department and Coffee County District Attorney General’s office, is now closed.
Manchester Police Department has parked a patrol car in front of city hall in memory of Patterson. The community is welcome to leave flowers and other items with the car. Manchester Police Department is located at 200 W. Fort St. in downtown Manchester. (pictured below)