No event this year for Sportsmen; organization asks for contributions

In a letter to its members, Sportsmen and Businessmen’s Charitable Organization announced what many already assumed – that there will not be an annual fundraising event this year for the first time in decades due to COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the organization remains committed to serving the community and is asking for donations to continue to help aid in that mission.
“SBCO is still committed to helping those in our community by providing financial assistance to those in need,” SBCO president Carter Sain said in the letter. “It feels very unnatural for our volunteers to enter this fall without planning an SBCO event. Since SBCO continues to provide the same critical support to this community in 2020 and beyond, your donations are needed, requested and tax deductible 501c3.”
Anyone wishing to make contributions can direct your 2020 donations to SBCO PO Box 521 Manchester, TN. 37349