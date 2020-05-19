No ESP for city schools this summer

Manchester City Schools will not be offering extended school program this summer at College Street or Westwood Elementary.
Instead, Manchester City Schools are encouraging parents who need summer childcare to enroll in the Manchester Recreation Center’s Summer Cay Camp.
Wednesday, May 20, is the final day for Manchester City School children to enroll in the summer day camp. Registration is 5-8 p.m. at Rotary Amphitheater just outside the Manchester Recreation Center Complex. Drop ins at summer day camp will not be taken – registration is required. County students can register Thursday and Friday of this week. Cost is $65 per week.
For more information, contact 931-728-0273
Get daily news updates
Get daily news updates from the Thunder Radio FREE newsletter. Have accurate, local news delivered to your email inbox every morning. Sign up today!