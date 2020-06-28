No COVID-19 numbers released Sunday; active cases at 20 in Coffee County as of last count

Active cases of COVID-19 virus in Coffee County continue to remain near the same levels, with 20 active cases as of 2 p.m. Saturday. The Tennessee Department of Health did not issue data on COVID-19 cases and tests on Sunday, June 28, 2020 due to an unplanned shutdown of the state surveillance system.
Since testing began in March, there have been 103 confirmed cases in Coffee County. Of those cases, 83 have recovered, leaving the 20 active cases.
Meanwhile, across the state there were 13,129 active cases as of 2 p.m. Saturday. Since testing began, there have been 39,848 confirmed cases. There have been 560 confirmed deaths and 2,564 hospitalizations.
Approximately 748,229 tests have been administered in Tennessee. This means of all those testing, about 5.33 % are testing positive.
