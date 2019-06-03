The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reporting that there were no boating-related fatalities over the 2019 Memorial Day holiday weekend. It marks the fifth consecutive year without a boating fatality over the holiday weekend.
During the period from May 24-27, there were five injury incidents and six property damage incidents.
TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement officers made 21 boating under the influence (BUI) arrests, the most since the same number was reported in 2016 over the holiday weekend. The number is an increase from 10 in 2018.
No Boating-Related Fatalities in Tennessee during 2019 Memorial Day Weekend
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is reporting that there were no boating-related fatalities over the 2019 Memorial Day holiday weekend. It marks the fifth consecutive year without a boating fatality over the holiday weekend.