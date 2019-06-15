NO Active Shooter at Walmart
Manchester Officer Landon Pence told WMSR News that officers interviewed the local man who said he had rights to carry the items because he had a handgun carry permit. Police told the man that covered him on the pistol. The rifle nor the handgun had ammunition in the firing chamber. At this time the man was escorted to his vehicle and was allowed to leave the Walmart parking lot.
Manchester Police are continuing to investigate and if something else develops WMSR News will update the public.