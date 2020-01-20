Nine in Rutherford Co. faces charges related to trafficking of a juvenile

Nine men are facing sexual related charges allegedly involving a juvenile in Rutherford County.
One of the nine is a 43-year-old man is accused of “Trafficking” for “Sexual Servitude” in Rutherford County. Miguel Erazo, who remains behind bars at the local jail, is also facing charges of solicitation of a minor for sexual activity, patronizing a prostitute, attempted aggravated statutory rape and aggravated statutory rape.
Also arrested was Deadrick Darrell Evans who was charged with two counts of trafficking of sexual servitude, two counts of solicitation of a minor, two counts of aggravated statutory rape, two counts of patronizing a prostitute, attempted aggravated statutory rape and simple possession. The 30-year-old remains behind bars at this time.
James Hubert Farmer was arrested on the same date and charged with trafficking of sexual servitude, three counts of solicitation of a minor and patronizing a prostitute. The 55-year-old man has since bonded out of jail.
Paul Flores-Vazquez was charged with trafficking of sexual servitude, solicitation of a minor, patronizing prostitution, aggravated statutory rape and attempted statutory rape.
Harry Garcia, also arrested on the same date, is charged with trafficking of sexual servitude, solicitation of a minor with patronizing prostitution and solicitation of a minor for sexual activity. Garcia faces additional charges of aggravated statutory rape, attempted aggravated statutory rape and patronizing prostitution. The 44 year old man remains behind bars at this time (as of 1/20/2020).
Suspect Tony Maddox has been charged with trafficking of sexual servitude, solicitation of a minor for sexual activity, patronizing of a prostitute, aggravated statutory rape, and attempted aggravated statutory rape. The 39 year old is behind bars and awaiting his upcoming court date.
Diego Mancilla Martinez is another one of the men who has been arrested and tied to the crimes relating to prostitution and minors. 47 Year old Martinez was charged with trafficking of sexual servitude, solicitation of a minor for sexual activity, patronizing prostitution, attempted aggravated statutory rape and aggravated statutory rape.
56-year old Gameel Atealla Mesad faces charges of trafficking of sexual servitude, solicitation of a minor for sexual activity, attempted solicitation of a minor, attempted statutory rape and patronizing prostitution.
23-year old Taylor Moore was charged with trafficking of sexual servitude, solicitation of a minor for sexual activity, attempted solicitation of a minor, attempted statutory rape and patronizing prostitution.
All nine men were arrested after being named in a sealed indictment filed in Rutherford County on January 8, 2020. The alleged crime reportedly took place in October of 2019. The trio will appear in court for a “Discovery Hearing” on February 6, 2020.