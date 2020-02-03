Newell Brands to expand in Bedford County

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Newell Brands officials announced today that the company will expand in Shelbyville. The consumer goods manufacturer will create 115 new jobs and invest $11 million in Bedford County over the next five years.
Newell Brands is a leading manufacturer and distributer of consumer goods including appliances and cookware, writing products, home fragrance and more. Newell Brands and its subsidiaries currently employ more than 1,000 Tennesseans across the state.
Newell Brands plans on expanding its Shelbyville operations to keep up with growing demand. The company will expand into an existing 211,000-square-foot facility in Bedford County.
Since 2013, TNECD has supported 13 projects in Bedford County, resulting in the creation of more than 1,500 jobs and $196 million in capital investment.