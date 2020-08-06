New unemployment see steep drop last week

Unemployment claims dropped significantly in Tennessee last week as the state saw federal COVID-19 pandemic unemployment benefits come to an end.
There were only 11,690 new claims for unemployment filed in Tennessee for the week ending Aug. 1. While this is still abnormally high, it is down from 19,461 the week before and 25,794 the week before that.
Continued claims also dipped by a large amount, down to 224,093. This is over 18,000 fewer than the prior week and is the biggest dip in continued claims since the pandemic began in March.