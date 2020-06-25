New unemployment claims in TN trend up for the first time in weeks

New claims for unemployment in Tennessee trended up last week, after 10 straight weeks of decline. According to numbers released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce, there were 21,155 new unemployment claims filed for the week ending June 20. This was up from 19,925 the prior week and was the first week that numbers went up after peaking at 116,141 the first week of April.
Since March 15, when the COVID-19 pandemic began, there have been 643,799 new claims of unemployment filed in Tennessee.
The continued claims did fall last week, down to 266,596, which is down from 280,593 the previous week.
In Coffee County, there were 113 initial claims last week and 2,577 continued claims for unemployment benefits. Coffee County’s May unemployment rate was 14.2%.
