New unemployment claims improving; still abnormally high for Tennessee

For the first time in 13 weeks, fewer than 20,000 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee for the week ending June 13, as 19,925 people filed new claims. However, these numbers are still abnormally high compared to pre-pandemic, when 2,702 Tennesseans filed claims in mid-March.
New claims in Southern Middle Tennessee, which includes Coffee County and 12 other counties, were relatively low at just 851 for the prior week.
Since March 15, there have been 622,644 new unemployment claims in Tennessee. Continued claims did drop last week, down to 280,593 – which is 12,000 fewer than the previous week.
Meanwhile, nationwide 1.5 million workers filed unemployment claims last week. This makes 13 straight weeks of claims being over one million. Prior to the pandemic, the record for weekly claims nationwide was 695,000 in 1982.
Still need Father's Day gifts?
It’s not too late to shop local for Father’s Day! Check out Owen’s Provisions & Apparel at 104 W. Fort St. in downtown Manchester – clothes, shoes, hats, camo, coolers, mugs and so much more!