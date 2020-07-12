New unemployment claims approach 700,000 in Tennessee during pandemic

Tennessee is nearing 700,000 new unemployment claims since the COVID-19 pandemic brought the state’s economy to a halt in mid-March.
According to data released by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce on Friday, there have been 691,898 new claims for unemployment benefits since March 15. This includes 25,843 new claims for the week ending July 4.
This is the third straight week of increases in new claims. However, continued claims week to week continue to fall – down to 256,645. This is the 8th straight week of declines. In Coffee County, there were 170 initial claims filed for the week ending July 4 with 2,190 continued claims.