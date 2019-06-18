New Tullahoma Animal Shelter to Open June 24

After years of hard work and dedication from staff and citizens, the Tullahoma Animal Shelter is pleased to announce the doors are ready to open on the new facility. The public is invited to join the Board of Mayor and Aldermen for a ribbon cutting on Monday, June 24, 2019, at 4:45pm at 942 Maplewood Avenue.
“It’s a tremendous feeling to finally officially open the doors to the new public Animal Shelter,” said Animal Control Supervisor, Jeff Wilson. “We take the health of our dogs very seriously, and this new facility is going to allow us to provide better care.”
Construction started in the spring of 2018, and the community had been helping to raise funds for the new shelter since 2016. “The citizens of Tullahoma have stepped up in a tremendous way,” said Mayor Lane Curlee. “The total amount of privately-raised funds is $133,571, or about 25 percent of the total project costs. The result is a facility that our community can be very proud of.”
“The support that we’ve already gotten from the community has been amazing. And now, to have this ribbon cutting and actually be moving into the new shelter is going to make a difference,” said Wilson. “This building has so much to offer the public, and it really is exciting. My team and I are most excited about the good the shelter will do for the dogs in our community.”
The shelter is a 2,700-square-foot building with 36 separate dog kennels. In addition, there are 36 exterior dog runs.
For additional information, please contact Animal Control Supervisor, Jeff Wilson at 931.454.9580 or Animalcontrol@tullahomatn.gov.
