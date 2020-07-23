New teenage playground in Manchester nearing completion

Manchester Parks and Recreation is nearing completion of a new playground behind the old Riverview School, which is located off of Emerson St.
The new playground, which is designed for children 13 and older, is described by Parks Director Bonnie Gamble as “more of an obstacle course/ American Ninja type of area.”
Equipment is installed and Gamble said she hopes that crews will begin surfacing by next week. She said that the playground should be ready to open within the next few weeks.
The cost of the project is $200,902, which is fully funded by a Diabetes Initiative Grant from the Tennessee Department of Health and will not use any local tax dollars. The Manchester Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved the contract with Recreational Concepts LLC for purchase and installation of the equipment in the spring.
Gamble said the project is the first step of developing the area near Riverview as a neighborhood park. The city received $450,000 in grant money that must be spent over three years.
Gamble cited the need for a play area for older youth, who get bored with playground equipment for smaller children, which leads to that equipment not being used properly. (Photo below: Playground equipment is going up behind the old Riverview Alternative School on Emerson St. in Manchester).