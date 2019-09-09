New students sworn in as safety patrol cadets

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department held ceremonies Monday to swear in students into its Cadet Safety Patrol program.
A total of five students at North Coffee Elementary, six at Hillsboro and six at New Union elementary school were sworn in to the program Monday. All of the students are fifth graders.
The cadets are selected by teachers at each elementary school and will have duties of helping with special events at the school and other duties through the year. The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department will also use the students for special tasks through the year. They will also have an opportunity to attend the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department cadet camp at the end of the school year.